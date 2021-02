Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that the government will monetise state-run airports in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities for operations and management.

Sitharaman also said that the government will complete the divestment process of national carrier Air India and Pawan Hans during 2021-22.

While the government is yet to intimate interested bidders for Air India, the divestment process for Pawan Hans is expected to commence again in February after failed attempts earlier.

"Next lot of airports to be monetised for operations and management," Sitharaman said while presenting Union Budget for 2021-22.

The government commenced privatisation of airports in 2018.

During the first phase of privatisation, the government awarded operations and management for the airports of Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore to Adani Group.

The government will also soon invite preliminary bids for the next set of state-run airports for privatisation.

Follow our live blog on Union Budget 2021 for all the latest updates