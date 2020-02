The civil aviation ministry will launch 'Krishi UDAN' on domestic and international routes to support farmers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget speech on Saturday.

"Krishi UDAN will be launched by the ministry of civil aviation on international and national routes. It will help increase value realization in North East and tribal districts," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar).

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is a regional connectivity scheme of the government which was launched in 2017 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Delhi-Shimla flight. The scheme aims to improve the connectivity of underserved and unserved destinations in India.

A total of 43 airports have been operationalized since the scheme for operationalizing unserved airports was taken up, of which four were done in FY 2019-20.

The move is part of a 16-point programme of the Narendra Modi government to boost farm income.

Today, Sitharaman also announced that Indian railways will launch Kisan Rail under a public-private partnership as part of a government programme to boost farm income.

"To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishable good inclusive of meat and fish, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail via PPP mode," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Under the scheme, refrigerated coaches in express and freight trains will be available so that perishable goods can be transported across the country.

Sitharaman reiterated that the government is committed to doubling farm income by 2022. The Union Budget, as per Sitharaman, is woven around three themes of aspirational India, economic development for all and a caring society.

The measures to boost income of farmers is part of 'Aspirational India' segment.