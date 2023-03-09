British aviation giant Menzies ties up with Wipro to transform its air cargo services

The partnership between Menzies Aviation and Wipro eyes to position the British company as the leading cargo handler in the world, thereby stemming the growth in its services and the use of new technologies. The move is also set to boost competitiveness while keeping the stakeholders at the forefront.

London based Menzies aviation has selected Azim Premji-led Wipro Limited to transform its air cargo services, the IT major said on Thursday. The move is aimed to improving Menzies’ business efficiencies, employee experience and customer service.

With this the country’s leading Information Technology company will augur British aviation giant’s cargo technology transformation through increased automation, the statement said.

To fulfill Menzies’ needs, Wipro’s cargo handling was architected using cloud-native technologies. It will also support scanning technology for cargo and documentation while directly integrating with customers’ operating systems, thereby resulting in increased transparency and real-time tracking.

Menzies will be rolling out the Wipro product to five air cargo locations — Bucharest in Romania; Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland in New Zealand; and Macau in China — by the end of 2023, with further plans to fully implement it across its global network by the end of 2024.

Robert Fordee, Executive Vice President Cargo, Menzies Aviation said, "Following a rigorous tender process for a new warehouse management system, we are excited to announce our partnership with Wipro to drive our global technology transformation and ambitious growth strategy."

"This agreement will enable end-to-end digitalization of our operations, process standardization, consistent customer service and enhanced employee experience, which is hugely important in attracting a new generation of cargo professionals. Our teams will be able to utilize an operating system that is more aligned to the look and feel of everyday apps, and our customers will benefit from increased transparency of cargo status, use of automation to speed up processes and improved safety and security procedures," added Fordree.

"We are excited to deliver a modern, contemporary cargo handling solution architected on latest technologies that will support Menzies’ air cargo transformation and growth plans. Wipro’s new product is radically simple to use through a reimagined user experience paradigm. It will also address the urgent need for improved efficiencies in the supply chain driven by the tremendous growth in e-commerce business, while also improving processes in air cargo," said Omkar Nisal, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Wipro Limited.

Menzies’ Aviation is headquartered in London and provides ground services, fuel services and air cargo services at more than 250 airports in 58 countries.

