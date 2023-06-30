In an exclusive interaction with CNBC TV18’s Shereen Bhan, British Airways CEO Sean Doyle emphasises the importance of India as the airline's second-largest market and a key driver of growth. He speaks about his targets of expansion in India amidst high demand and cost pressures. British Airways aims to lead the charge in expanding services and staying at the forefront in India.

Passenger demand is back to the pre-pandemic level in many markets for the International Aviation Group (IAG) & its flagship carrier British Airways. BA owner, IAG has seen a significant turnaround in its financial performance after a very challenging 2020, 2021. The IAG group which also owns airlines like Iberia, Aer Lingus & Vuelling has given a guidance of its operating profit being in the range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros Vs 1.2 billion euros last year.

Sean Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of British Airways, in an exclusive interaction with CNBC TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan, said, "We are also restoring capacity at group level, IAG flew 95 percent of capacity in Q1 & for British Airways capacity in current year is at 92 percent of the pre-pandemic level."

India continues to be a growth driver & a focus market for the airline which is all set to complete a century of flying here next year. India is the second largest market for British Airways & the airline is exploring routes to expand its services. The British airline which operates a total of 56 weekly flights from London Heathrow Airport to New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai is keen on expansion.

Doyle told Shereen Bhan, "We are always looking at opportunities by expanding in the existing markets. We are monitoring new routes very closely. The opportunity & potential of Indian market is incredible, we can see it domestically and we are seeing it economically." Doyle believes the Indian diaspora in the UK is a big opportunity which it intends to focus on.

British Airways is also hoping that renewed economic engagement between India and United Kingdom will add to demand. Doyle added, "Air Service to play a critical role in governments ambition to double trade between both countries. We want to be at the forefront of expanding the service." The airline has increased its US presence over last 10 years by flying to over 30 cities and similarly we are hoping to do the same in the the Indian market.

The airline recently concluded its largest recruitment drive in history by hiring 10,000 candidates globally. Sean Doyle said, "India is the biggest market for employment for British Airways outside the UK. Capability, passion & enthusiasm of Indians is inspiring. India has got huge potential in terms of human capital, want British Airways to take advantage of that."

On increasing competition from IndiGo & Air India, the BA CEO said, "Exciting to see Air India and IndiGo seize the opportunity. Level of demand growth in India is not a surprise."

Not just aviation, India is playing a key role for the airline’s backend operations as well. As part of their investment strategy, British Airways has opened its second call centre in Gurugram. The latest call centre is the biggest site globally with 1400 agents. The airline is investing in a new telephony system & workflow management system. The company is also looking at AI to give customer solutions quickly which could drive efficiency and cut down on costs.

High fuel prices & supply chain disruptions continue to be key challenges for the British airways. "Fuel prices are higher than 2019. Supply chain continues to be challenging, it is supposed to improve soon. We will see big manufacturers increasing capacity, hopefully they get there as quickly as they commit to. Last 12 months frustrating for airlines and operators," Doyle said, "The business environment is suffering because of inflation. Fuel cost higher than 2019. The airline industry is very competitive; a lot of input cost is going up. To be economically viable we have to recover a portion of cost."

The British flag carrier is counting on new and modern fleet to be more cost efficient. It is on the path of replacing its fleet with modern aircraft like Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787. "Modern fleet is making us efficient. New planes that consume less fuel is an important competitive lever. We are also in the middle of a significant investment program in technical & digital capability."

British Airways continues to focus on future technologies and has invested in a company that is working on hydrogen as a fuel for the industry. The IAG was first to commit to 10 percent SAF by 2030 and has signed many SAF deals, but proper supply is one of the cause of concerns.

Sean Doyle added, "SAF is not the only answer for sustainability but it is an important part. We need to focus on carbon offset and capture programs. We need to ensure we get the right frameworks & regulations to deliver on sustainability. We need such global frameworks to reach net zero target."