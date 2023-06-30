CNBC TV18
British Airways targets expansion in India amid high demand and cost pressure: CEO

Read Time4 Min Read
By Shereen Bhan  Jun 30, 2023 4:16:15 PM IST (Published)

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC TV18’s Shereen Bhan, British Airways CEO Sean Doyle emphasises the importance of India as the airline's second-largest market and a key driver of growth. He speaks about his targets of expansion in India amidst high demand and cost pressures. British Airways aims to lead the charge in expanding services and staying at the forefront in India.

Passenger demand is back to the pre-pandemic level in many markets for the International Aviation Group (IAG) & its flagship carrier British Airways. BA owner, IAG has seen a significant turnaround in its financial performance after a very challenging 2020, 2021. The IAG group which also owns airlines like Iberia, Aer Lingus & Vuelling has given a guidance of its operating profit being in the range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros Vs 1.2 billion euros last year.

Sean Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of British Airways, in an exclusive interaction with CNBC TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan, said, "We are also restoring capacity at group level, IAG flew 95 percent of capacity in Q1 & for British Airways capacity in current year is at 92 percent of the pre-pandemic level."
India continues to be a growth driver & a focus market for the airline which is all set to complete a century of flying here next year. India is the second largest market for British Airways & the airline is exploring routes to expand its services. The British airline which operates a total of 56 weekly flights from London Heathrow Airport to New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai  is keen on expansion.
