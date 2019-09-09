#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike

Updated : September 09, 2019 08:50 AM IST

British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.
The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) last month gave the airline notice of three days of industrial action in September, in what is the first ever strike by BA pilots.
Following the strikes on September 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27.
