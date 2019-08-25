Aviation
British airports to introduce 3D screening for carry-on bags
Updated : August 25, 2019 06:26 PM IST
Under current security restrictions, passengers are not allowed containers carrying more than 100 milliliters (3.38 fluid ounces) of liquids in their carry-on luggage and the containers have to be in a clear plastic bag.
That could come to an end under the new screening regime and passengers may also be able to keep electrical equipment such as their laptops in their cabin bags.
