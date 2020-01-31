Aviation
Breach at SpiceJet affects 1.2 million passengers, says report
Updated : January 31, 2020 09:25 AM IST
The report said that a security researcher, who described their actions as 'ethical hacking', "gained access to one of SpiceJet’s systems by brute-forcing the system’s easily guessable password".
An unencrypted database backup file on that system had private information of more than 1.2 million passengers of the airline last month, the report added.
According to the report, each record included details such as the name of the passenger, phone number, email address and date of birth.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more