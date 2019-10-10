#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner under pressure as Russia's Aeroflot cancels order

Updated : October 10, 2019 07:40 AM IST

Boeing Co faced additional uncertainty on Wednesday over future production rates for its 787 Dreamliner after Russian carrier Aeroflot formally cancelled an order for 22 aircraft valued at about $5.5 billion (4.5 billion pounds) at list prices.
Barring new orders, Boeing faces the growing possibility that it may have to cut production back by 2022, industry sources say, piling on new pressure as the grounding of the smaller 737 MAX stretches into its eighth month.
Boeing remains under pressure to reduce an overhang of deferred accounting costs on the 787 by producing more units.
