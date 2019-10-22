#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Boeing’s 737 Max fire is now threatening to wreak havoc on other parts of its business

Updated : October 22, 2019 05:14 PM IST

Boeing now faces a huge strategic challenge because the issues may essentially spill over to more than just the 737 Max
Boeings 737Max has now been grounded for eight months with the company waiting anxiously for approval to fly again
With a credibility crisis on its hands, Boeing needs some drastic measures
Boeing’s 737 Max fire is now threatening to wreak havoc on other parts of its business
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV