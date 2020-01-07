Boeing will reassign 3,000 workers as airlines reach compensation deals over MAX
Updated : January 07, 2020 06:58 AM IST
Boeing’s best-selling 737 MAX has been grounded since March, following two fatal crashes in five months that killed 346 people.
In an email to employees, Boeing said about 3,000 employees, mostly in manufacturing, engineering and fabrication, will be reassigned to other tasks.
