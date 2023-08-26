Boeing to resume 737 MAX deliveries to China after four-year hiatus

Boeing is gearing up to recommence the delivery of its 737 MAX aircraft to China, marking the end of a four-year suspension, according to Bloomberg News on Friday (August 25). This move is poised to inject new life into the aerospace giant's recovery journey following one of the most challenging periods in its history.

Sources cited by Bloomberg revealed that the initial handovers are anticipated within the upcoming weeks.

This comes after China became the first country to take the lead in grounding Boeing's 737 MAX in response to fatal accidents. Despite this, approximately 90 percent of these aircraft have been reintegrated into commercial operations in the country since June.

China Southern Airlines Co., the nation's largest carrier, will lead the pack by accepting the first 737 Max from Boeing.

Notably, China Southern Airlines played a pivotal role in resurrecting commercial Max flights earlier this year after China's aviation authorities lifted restrictions that had been in place since 2019, following two tragic Max crashes.

“For deliveries, we will be ready to deliver for our customers when that time comes,” Boeing said in a statement.

However, as this chapter unfolds, there are potential diplomatic hurdles that could still impede the revival of 737 MAX deliveries. Previous efforts by US officials to facilitate progress on this front have yielded limited results.

Although US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to China is anticipated to advance American business interests, insiders suggest that the resumption of deliveries might not coincide with her trip.

As the timeline for the initial deliveries remains subject to finalisation, recent revelations about a manufacturing flaw add an element of uncertainty. Reports emerged this week about incorrectly shaped fastener holes in some Max 8 models, affecting a crucial structural component responsible for maintaining cabin pressure.