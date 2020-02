Boeing will place a simulator for MAX aircraft in India by mid-2020, the aircraft manufacturer told CNBC-TV18. The simulator will be set up in Delhi, according to a senior executive at SpiceJet.

SpiceJet is a key customer for Boeing with 205 MAX aircraft on order, including option to buy 50 planes. The airline's growth plans have been severely hit since March 2019 due to a worldwide ban on the aircraft type following two fatal accidents.

SpiceJet had bet aggressively on MAX largely because of savings in terms of fuel efficiency in a market where nearly 40 percent of expenses are on account of fuel.

“We are working closely with customers to support their training needs as we work towards safely returning the 737 MAX to service. Boeing will place a 737 MAX simulator in India by mid-2020 to provide increased training support in the region. Boeing remains strongly committed to the Indian market and expanding our footprint across the region is a critical part of that," Boeing told CNBC-TV18 in a response to a query about whether a MAX simulator is being set up in Delhi.

Boeing is expected to incur the costs of training the pilots of SpiceJet at this facility.

According to the executive at SpiceJet, the work regarding setting up the simulator facility has already begun and the airline has started working for its logistics.

"We are already halfway there (recertification timeline)....the simulator will come around the time of recertification of MAX. Once the simulator lands, we are going to take one month from that time to operationalize the facility," the official at SpiceJet added.