Boeing to cut production, 15% workforce as air travel demand falls off a cliff

Updated : April 29, 2020 11:47 PM IST

The company is also commencing restructuring exercise by shrinking the team sizes, consolidating roles, simplifying processes and focussing accountabilities.
The company will reduce B787 production rate to 10 per month in 2020 and to 7 per month by 2022 and will continue to evaluate the rate after that.
In an alarming statement, Calhoun also said the aviation industry will take years to return to the levels of traffic seen just a few months ago.
