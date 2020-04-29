Boeing to cut production, 15% workforce as air travel demand falls off a cliff

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Wednesday said it will cut production and reduce the size of its workforce as demand for air travel declines steeply due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing has already begun taking steps to reduce the number of employees by around 10 percent through voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs "as necessary."

"That is 10 percent in total for the enterprise. We’ll have to make even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers — more than 15 percent across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions," Boeing president and chief executive officer Dave Calhoun wrote in a letter to employees.

The company is also commencing restructuring exercise by shrinking the team sizes, consolidating roles, simplifying processes and focussing accountabilities.

In an alarming statement, Calhoun also said the aviation industry will take years to return to the levels of traffic seen just a few months ago.

"We have to prepare for that," Calhoun said.

The production of B737 MAX, which has been grounded since March 2019, is expected to resume at low rates in 2020, gradually increasing to 31 planes per month during 2021, with gradual increases to correspond to market demand, Boeing estimated. The company reiterated that it is working towards safe return of MAX in coordination with government agencies.

The company will reduce B787 production rate to 10 per month in 2020 and to 7 per month by 2022 and will continue to evaluate the rate after that.

The combined production rate of 777 / 777X will also be reduced to 3 per month in 2021 but the 767 and 747 production rates will remain unchanged.

The disruption due to COVID-19 has put a near-term pressure on the company's cash flow a airlines are delaying purchases for new jets, putting the brakes on delivery schedules and deferring elective maintenance.

"We’re also seeing a dramatic impact on our commercial services business, as grounded airline fleets decrease the demand for our offerings," Calhoun said, adding that the demand for commercial airline travel has fallen off a cliff with US passenger volumes down by over 95 percent as compared to last year.

Globally, commercial airline revenue is expected to drop by $314 billion this year.

As a result of this body blow to its business, Boeing said it is reducing operating costs and discretionary spending, suspending dividend payments, extending existing pause on stock buybacks, reducing or deferring R&D and capital expenditures, and accelerating some payment receipts from defense customers.

"Our chairman and I are also foregoing our salaries for the year," Calhoun said.

As airlines and aviation companies across the world are seeking government support to tide through the unprecedented crisis, Boeing is also exploring potential government funding options and advocating for access to credit for the entire aerospace manufacturing supply chain.