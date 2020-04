Boeing has ended agreements for joint ventures with Brazil’s Embraer after a deadline for the deal passed, the latest derailment at the aerospace giant.

“Boeing has worked diligently over more than two years to finalize its transaction with Embraer. Over the past several months, we had productive but ultimately unsuccessful negotiations about unsatisfied [master transaction agreement] conditions. We all aimed to resolve those by the initial termination date, but it didn’t happen,” Marc Allen, president of the Embraer Partnership and Group Operations, in a Boeing news release.