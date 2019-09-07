Aviation
Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft
Updated : September 07, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Boeing has suspended testing on its new long-haul 777X aircraft, the company said Friday, a setback that comes as it battles to rebound from the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX.
It's also a new blow for the 777X, which was originally scheduled to take off on its first flight this summer.
The aircraft, which can carry 400 to 425 passengers, has already been ordered by eight airlines, including Emirates.
