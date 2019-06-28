Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
Updated : June 28, 2019 12:42 PM IST
Boeing shares closed 3 percent lower on Thursday, after the Chicago-based company told air carriers that it would complete the latest software update for the 737 MAX by September after a new issue arose last week during a simulator test.
American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said on June 12 it was "highly likely" flights would resume by mid-August. Most airlines have taken the MAX off their schedules until early September.
A new problem with MAX software emerged last week when FAA test pilots were reviewing potential failure scenarios of the flight control computer in a MAX simulator, a Boeing official told Reuters.
