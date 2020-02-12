Aviation Boeing says coronavirus outbreak will hammer aviation industry and broader economy Updated : February 12, 2020 05:03 PM IST Coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected tens of thousands in China Major airlines have halted flights in and out of China, where a lockdown has been imposed in the worst-affected areas, while several countries have banned arrivals from China. Singapore has reported 47 cases of the virus so far and has raised its health alert level to the same as during the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.