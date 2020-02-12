#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Boeing says coronavirus outbreak will hammer aviation industry and broader economy

Updated : February 12, 2020 05:03 PM IST

Coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected tens of thousands in China
Major airlines have halted flights in and out of China, where a lockdown has been imposed in the worst-affected areas, while several countries have banned arrivals from China.
Singapore has reported 47 cases of the virus so far and has raised its health alert level to the same as during the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.
Boeing says coronavirus outbreak will hammer aviation industry and broader economy

You May Also Like

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Planning a foreign tour this year? Do it before April 1 to pay less tax

Planning a foreign tour this year? Do it before April 1 to pay less tax

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement