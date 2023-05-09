English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsBoeing secures landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 Jets

Boeing secures landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 Jets

Boeing secures landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 Jets
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  May 9, 2023 9:40:07 PM IST (Published)

The order is valued at $40 billion, Boeing and Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday, May 9.

Boeing has secured a landmark order from Ryanair, one of its most significant customers, as the budget airline bets on the post-pandemic travel recovery. The carrier has agreed to purchase 300 of Boeing's largest 737 Max aircraft.

The order is valued at $40 billion, Boeing and Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday, May 9, though customers typically receive significant discounts on such major deals.
The purchase highlights how carriers are willing to spend on fleet upgrades as air travel rebounds.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X