Boeing secures landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 Jets

Boeing has secured a landmark order from Ryanair, one of its most significant customers, as the budget airline bets on the post-pandemic travel recovery. The carrier has agreed to purchase 300 of Boeing's largest 737 Max aircraft.

The order is valued at $40 billion, Boeing and Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday, May 9, though customers typically receive significant discounts on such major deals.