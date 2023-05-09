Boeing secures landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 Jets

3 Min(s) Read
The order is valued at $40 billion, Boeing and Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday, May 9.
Boeing has secured a landmark order from Ryanair, one of its most significant customers, as the budget airline bets on the post-pandemic travel recovery. The carrier has agreed to purchase 300 of Boeing's largest 737 Max aircraft.
The order is valued at $40 billion, Boeing and Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday, May 9, though customers typically receive significant discounts on such major deals.
The purchase highlights how carriers are willing to spend on fleet upgrades as air travel rebounds.