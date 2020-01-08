Boeing recommends simulator training for all 737 MAX pilots
Updated : January 08, 2020 11:59 AM IST
Boeing's decision presents a logistical and financial challenge for SpiceJet as India does not have a MAX simulator. Hence, pilots will have to be sent overseas for the training.
DGCA had said in September 2019 that India will demand simulator training for all its pilots who are certified to operate a 737 MAX aircraft.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more