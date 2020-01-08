Boeing recommends simulator training for all 737 MAX pilots

In stark contrast to its earlier stance, Boeing has recommended simulator training for all pilots operating 737 MAX aircraft, in addition to computer-based training.

"Public, customer and stakeholder confidence in the 737 MAX is critically important to us and with that focus Boeing has decided to recommend MAX simulator training combined with computer-based training for all pilots prior to returning the MAX safely to service," interim Boeing CEO Greg Smith said in a statement.

The matter presents a logistical and financial challenge for Indian airline SpiceJet as India does not have a MAX simulator. Hence, pilots will have to be sent overseas for the training.

SpiceJet has a total order-book of 205 planes, out of which 155 are firm orders and 50 are options.

It is important to note here that Indian regulator DGCA had said in September 2019 that India will demand simulator training for all its pilots who are certified to operate a 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns after a second fatal crash involving this aircraft. While the first tragic crash was a Lion Air flight in late October 2018, the second one was that of Ethiopian Airlines in March this year.

While the aircraft was earlier expected to receive recertification from US Aviation regulator FAA in 2019, the process has been postponed to 2020.

As of Nov 11, 2019, Boeing has been able to complete three out of five key milestones which are necessary before MAX can return to service. These are FAA eCab simulator certification session, FAA line pilots crew workload evaluation, and FAA certification test flight.

Boeing is yet to submit final certification deliverables and artifacts to FAA to support software certification and then, the joint operational evaluation board will conduct a multi-day simulator session with Global regulatory pilots to validate training requirements.