Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident Updated : February 22, 2021 09:57 AM IST The manufacturer recommended airlines suspend operations until US regulators identified the appropriate inspection protocol. The 777-200s and 777-300s affected are older and less fuel-efficient than newer models and most operators are phasing them out of their fleets.