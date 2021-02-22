  • SENSEX
Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

Updated : February 22, 2021 09:57 AM IST

The manufacturer recommended airlines suspend operations until US regulators identified the appropriate inspection protocol.
The 777-200s and 777-300s affected are older and less fuel-efficient than newer models and most operators are phasing them out of their fleets.
