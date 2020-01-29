Aviation
Boeing posts first annual loss in more than two decades as 737 Max crisis rages
Updated : January 29, 2020 06:31 PM IST
The prospects of Boeing have been racked by a crisis stemming from two crashes of its 737 Max planes that killed all 346 people aboard the flights.
Boeing posted a $2.33 per-share loss in the fourth quarter.
