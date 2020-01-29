Boeing posts first annual loss in more than two decades as 737 Max crisis rages

American aircraft maker Boeing reported its first annual loss in more than two decades as it continued to reel under the burden of the 737 Max crisis .

Boeing posted a $2.33 per-share loss in the fourth quarter, CNBC reported. Revenue in the last three months of the year dropped 37 percent to $17.9 billion.

The prospects of Boeing have been racked by a crisis stemming from two crashes of its 737 Max planes that killed all 346 people aboard the flights. The company this month suspended production of the planes, which regulators grounded in March after the second of the two fatal flights.