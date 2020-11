Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has placed a 737 MAX simulator at Noida in India, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked Boeing to set up a simulator in India so that Indian customers of MAX aircraft do not meet logistical challenges in sending their pilots for MAX training abroad. After Jet Airways suspended operations in April 2019, SpiceJet is the only active MAX customer in India.

"The simulator has been placed at Noida. It is being managed by Canada-based civil aviation training company CAE Inc," an official said.

Some officials from DGCA are likely to oversee the pilot training at the simulator when MAX returns to service, officials added.

As preparations continue to bring Boeing 737 MAX aircraft back to service, DGCA is also involved in online deliberations with Boeing regarding the same.

On October 28, Boeing said the 737 MAX has completed around 1,400 tests, check flights, and more than 3,000 flight hours.

"Following the lead of global regulators, Boeing made steady progress toward the safe return to service of the 737 MAX, including rigorous certification and validation flights conducted by the US Federal Aviation Administration, Transport Canada and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The Joint Operational Evaluation Board, featuring civil aviation authorities from the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the European Union, also conducted its evaluations of updated crew training," Boeing had said on October 28.

According to multiple people aware of the development, the timeline for the return of MAX to service in India is expected to be early 2021 but none of the stakeholders have issued an official word on the matter.

Boeing's financial results continue to be significantly impacted due to COVID-19 and the grounding of 737 MAX. As a result, the US giant posted a loss of $466 million for the quarter ending September 30, its fourth consecutive quarterly decline.

Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March 2019 following safety concerns after a second fatal crash involving this aircraft. While the first tragic crash was a Lion Air flight in late October 2018, the second one was that of Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019.

