Aviation

Boeing omitted safeguards on 737 MAX that were used on military jet, says report

Updated : September 29, 2019 08:27 PM IST

Boeing Co engineers working on the 737 MAX passenger plane's flight-control system omitted safeguards included in an earlier version of the system used on a military tanker jet.

The newspaper cited one person familiar with the design saying this approach was taken in order to guard against the system acting erroneously or causing a pilot to lose control.