Boeing omitted safeguards on 737 MAX that were used on military jet, says report
Updated : September 29, 2019 08:27 PM IST
Boeing Co engineers working on the 737 MAX passenger plane's flight-control system omitted safeguards included in an earlier version of the system used on a military tanker jet.
The newspaper cited one person familiar with the design saying this approach was taken in order to guard against the system acting erroneously or causing a pilot to lose control.
Boeing has previously said that erroneous sensor data fed to the MCAS system was a common link in a chain of events leading to the fatal crashes of a Lion Air 737 MAX airliner in Indonesia in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX in March 2019 which killed all 346 people aboard the two aircraft.
