Aviation
Boeing MAX recertification may get postponed to early 2020
Updated : December 10, 2019 09:27 AM IST
Last month, SpiceJet and Boeing had said, in separate instances, that the pace of communication on the matter of MAX recertification had increased.
Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns after a second fatal crash involving this aircraft.
