Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
Updated : October 09, 2019 07:40 AM IST
Boeing Co secured the first converted order in months for one of its grounded 737 MAX planes, company data for September showed on Tuesday, as it reported that total deliveries for the first nine months of 2019 had almost halved from a year earlier.
Regulators grounded the 737 MAX worldwide following a second fatal crash in March that killed all 157 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines plane, and is fighting to get the jet back in service later this year.
European rival Airbus in contrast has 127 net orders this year and is within reach of its full-year goal of 880-890 deliveries despite factory snags.
