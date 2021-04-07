  • SENSEX
Boeing forecasts return of pre-COVID air traffic to India by 2022

Updated : April 07, 2021 03:56 PM IST

Boeing on Wednesday forecasted India's domestic air traffic demand to return by the second half of 2022 and said that it expects the pre-pandemic air traffic level in the country to double by 2030.
In contrast, full recovery in international air traffic is likely through 2023. 
Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 25% on day 1 so far; QIB portion booked 58%

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 460 points higher, Nifty above 14,800 post RBI policy; bank, auto indices up 1.5%

Dixon Technologies’ CFO expects Rs 800-1,000 crore revenue in FY22 from Bharti Enterprises JV

