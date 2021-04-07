Boeing forecasts return of pre-COVID air traffic to India by 2022 Updated : April 07, 2021 03:56 PM IST Boeing on Wednesday forecasted India's domestic air traffic demand to return by the second half of 2022 and said that it expects the pre-pandemic air traffic level in the country to double by 2030. In contrast, full recovery in international air traffic is likely through 2023. Published : April 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply