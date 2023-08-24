In just three months, the American plane maker Boeing has found a second issue with the biggest selling airplane. This time it is the fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead of certain MAX planes that were found to be improperly drilled.

Boeing said it is not an immediate safety issue for the existing 737 fleet, but it will certainly delay the delivery timelines of new planes.

"This is not an immediate safety of flight issue for the 737 fleet, which can continue operating safely. This issue will impact near-term 737 deliveries as we conduct inspections to determine the number of airplanes affected, and complete required rework on those airplanes. We continue to deliver 737s that are not affected," Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing said it is conducting inspections to determine the number of airplanes affected. Multiple suppliers manufacture the aft pressure bulkhead for 737 MAX. The units impacted have been made by one such supplier Spirit Aerosystems.

While the exact number of planes needing rectification is not yet determined, Boeing has warned that the time taken to fix the latest issue will impact its near-term deliveries.

This is not the only defect that Boeing has to correct. In April, it had found an issue with the installation of two fittings in the rear fuselage of the 737 MAX planes. The company had warned of delayed deliveries to airlines across the world who are struggling to adjust to the surge in demand with limited capacity.

Air India had ordered 190 Boeing 737 MAX as part of its 470 aircraft order that it announced in June. Akasa Air, which is expanding rapidly, has 56 more 737 MAX to be delivered. Boeing hasn't specified which airlines will be hit due to the manufacturing issues.

Also Read:Boeing commences Apache helicopter production for Indian Army with indigenous fuselage