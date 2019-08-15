Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
Updated : August 15, 2019 01:08 PM IST
The fresh delay comes as the grounding of Boeing's money-spinning 737 MAX single-aisle entered a sixth month in August, and as the world's largest planemaker faces engine-related delays on the 777X widebody that have pushed the first flight of the 777-9 into 2020.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more