Boeing commences Apache helicopter production for Indian Army with indigenous fuselage

In a significant boost for the Indian Army, American aerospace OEM Boeing has begun the production of the AH64 Apache helicopter e-model at its Mesa facility in Arizona. This development not only supports the "Make in India" initiative but also highlights the earlier manufacture of the Apache helicopter's fuselage at the Tata Boeing Aerospace facility in Hyderabad.

The Apache attack helicopter will substantially augment the Indian Army's capabilities. Equipped with 16 anti-tank AGM-114 Hellfire and Stringer missiles, alongside Hydra-70 unguided missiles, these three distinct missile types possess specialised capabilities for neutralising armoured vehicles, countering mid-air threats and engaging ground targets. The attack helicopter is also armed with a 30-mm chain gun capable of firing 1,200 rounds, maintaining a rate of fire between 600 and 650 rounds per minute.

The AH64 features a modern radar system that enhances its stealth capabilities, rendering it less susceptible to detection, and enabling it to operate at lower altitudes. The helicopter can attain a maximum speed of 280 km/h at higher altitudes, offering an extended combat and ferry range.

“The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 will enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness and strengthen its defence capabilities," said Boeing India President Salil Gupte.