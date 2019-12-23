#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Updated : December 23, 2019 08:35 PM IST

The departure comes as the world's largest planemaker struggles to win regulatory approvals for its grounded best-selling jetliner while trying to repair trust with passengers and airline customers.
Speculation that Muilenburg would be fired had been circulating in the industry for months, intensifying in October when the board stripped him of his chairman title.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens
