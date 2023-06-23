Boeing announces $100 million investment in India for infrastructure and pilot training

Boeing's investment is aimed at addressing the demand for skilled pilots and tapping into the growing market. The investment includes infrastructure development, pilot training programmes, and the establishment of support facilities.

Boeing, among the world's leading aerospace companies, has announced a significant investment in India, signaling its commitment to supporting the country's aviation industry. The company has announced a whopping $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programmes, aimed at addressing India's growing demand for skilled pilots.

Over the next two decades, India is projected to require approximately 31,000 new pilots, and Boeing intends to play a pivotal role in meeting this demand.

The investment is a testament to India's emergence as a key player in the global aviation market, the company said. With a rapidly expanding middle class and increasing air travel demand, the Indian aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. Boeing's decision to invest in India not only underscores the company's confidence in the country's potential but also reflects its strategic vision to tap into this lucrative market, it added.

As part of its investment, Boeing has completed the construction of a state-of-the-art C-17 aftermarket support facility for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. This facility will enhance the company's ability to provide support to the Indian Air Force's fleet of C-17 aircraft. In addition, Boeing has also established a new parts logistics centre in India, which will facilitate efficient supply chain management and delivery of critical components.

During Thursday's joint address at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden said Air India's agreement with Boeing to acquire over 200 American-made aircraft further strengthens the bond between the two nations. This deal not only benefits India's civil aviation sector but also has significant implications for the American economy. The purchase of these aircraft is estimated to support more than one million jobs across 44 states in the United States. It highlights the mutually beneficial nature of the partnership between Boeing and India, contributing to the modernisation and growth of both countries' aviation industries, Biden said.

The collaboration between Boeing and India is not new. Over the years, Boeing has been actively involved in various initiatives and partnerships in the country. The company has established strong ties with Indian aviation stakeholders, including airlines, government bodies, and educational institutions. These collaborations have focused on initiatives such as pilot training programs, aerospace research and development, and technology transfer, all aimed at fostering the growth of the Indian aviation ecosystem.

Boeing's investment in India aligns with the broader vision of the Indian government to transform the country into a global aviation hub. With the implementation of progressive policies, infrastructure development, and emphasis on skill development, India is striving to create an enabling environment for the aviation industry to thrive.