Boeing announces $100 million investment in India for infrastructure and pilot training

Boeing's investment is aimed at addressing the demand for skilled pilots and tapping into the growing market. The investment includes infrastructure development, pilot training programmes, and the establishment of support facilities.

Boeing, among the world's leading aerospace companies, has announced a significant investment in India, signaling its commitment to supporting the country's aviation industry. The company has announced a whopping $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programmes, aimed at addressing India's growing demand for skilled pilots.

Over the next two decades, India is projected to require approximately 31,000 new pilots, and Boeing intends to play a pivotal role in meeting this demand.

The investment is a testament to India's emergence as a key player in the global aviation market, the company said. With a rapidly expanding middle class and increasing air travel demand, the Indian aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. Boeing's decision to invest in India not only underscores the company's confidence in the country's potential but also reflects its strategic vision to tap into this lucrative market, it added.