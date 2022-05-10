Boeing and AIESL announce partnership for the maintenance of B777 aircraft used by VVIPs

Boeing and AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) on Tuesday announced collaboration for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of two custom-made B777 aircraft that are used for the travel of president, the vice-president and the prime minister.

The collaboration between the two companies would also support the Indian Navy’s growing P-8I fleet, their joint statement said.

The collaboration would help build indigenous MRO capabilities as it would bring the P-8I landing gear repair and overhaul work to India for the first time, the statement added.

Surendra Ahuja, Managing Director, Boeing Defence India, said, "Our planned collaboration with AIESL could position us to provide significant value-add to our defence customers locally by enabling faster turnaround, exceptional operational capability and mission readiness for the Indian armed forces."

"This is also an important step as part of our commitment to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of making India a regional MRO hub," he added.