Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • aviation News>

  • Boeing and AIESL announce partnership for the maintenance of B777 aircraft used by VVIPs

Boeing and AIESL announce partnership for the maintenance of B777 aircraft used by VVIPs

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The collaboration between Boeing and AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) would support the Indian Navy’s growing P-8I fleet, their joint statement said.

Boeing and AIESL announce partnership for the maintenance of B777 aircraft used by VVIPs
Boeing and AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) on Tuesday announced collaboration for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of two custom-made B777 aircraft that are used for the travel of president, the vice-president and the prime minister.
The collaboration between the two companies would also support the Indian Navy’s growing P-8I fleet, their joint statement said.
The collaboration would help build indigenous MRO capabilities as it would bring the P-8I landing gear repair and overhaul work to India for the first time, the statement added.
Also read:
Surendra Ahuja, Managing Director, Boeing Defence India, said, "Our planned collaboration with AIESL could position us to provide significant value-add to our defence customers locally by enabling faster turnaround, exceptional operational capability and mission readiness for the Indian armed forces."
"This is also an important step as part of our commitment to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of making India a regional MRO hub," he added.
The two custom-made VVIP aircraft were delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October 2020. The IAF pilots operate the plane to fly the aforementioned dignitaries.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Next Article

Adani owned Mumbai airport completes runway repair, maintenance work; 150 flights rescheduled

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More