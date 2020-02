Boeing is likely to set up the simulator for B737 MAX aircraft for India in Delhi, a senior executive at SpiceJet told CNBC-TV18. SpiceJet, the only Indian customer of 737 MAX, has already started preparations to set up the simulator in partnership with Boeing.

"It is a work in progress. We are working on logistics. Most likely the simulator will be set up in Delhi as it is our main place of operations," the company official said.

As the process will be time-consuming, the airline has started finalizing details regarding the land where the simulator will be set up.

"We are already halfway there (recertification timeline)....the simulator will come around the time of recertification of MAX. Once the simulator lands, we are going to take one month from that time to operationalize the facility," the official added.

While MAX manufacturer Boeing was earlier of the view that prior simulator training was not necessary for MAX pilots, it reversed its stance in January and recommended simulator training for all MAX pilots.

"Public, customer and stakeholder confidence in the 737 MAX is critically important to us and with that focus Boeing has decided to recommend MAX simulator training combined with computer-based training for all pilots prior to returning the MAX safely to service," the then interim Boeing CEO and current CFO Greg Smith had said in a statement.

The matter had presented a logistical and financial challenge for Indian airline SpiceJet, which has a total MAX order-book of 205 aircraft including 50 options, as India does not have a MAX simulator. Hence, this would have required all pilots to be sent to the nearest MAX simulator in Singapore for training.

The B737 MAX, which will complete one year of grounding next month, was widely expected to return to service by Dec 2019- Jan 2020 but the process got delayed after new concerns emerged.

While some airlines have adjusted their plans assuming MAX return by late 2020, some including SpiceJet are hopeful of MAX recertification by mid-2020.

It is important to note here that Indian regulator DGCA had said in September 2019 that India will demand simulator training for all its pilots who are certified to operate a 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns after a second fatal crash involving this aircraft. While the first tragic crash was a Lion Air flight in late October 2018, the second one was that of Ethiopian Airlines in March this year.