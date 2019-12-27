#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Boeing 737 MAX crisis adviser Michael Luttig to retire

Updated : December 27, 2019 06:43 AM IST

The company had named Luttig, who has served as general counsel since joining the company in 2006, to the position of counsellor and senior adviser to former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg and to Boeing's board.
Luttig’s announcement to retire follows Muilenburg’s dismissal as chief executive officer this week, after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from the crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner.
Boeing 737 MAX crisis adviser Michael Luttig to retire
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV