Aviation
Boeing 737 MAX crisis adviser Michael Luttig to retire
Updated : December 27, 2019 06:43 AM IST
The company had named Luttig, who has served as general counsel since joining the company in 2006, to the position of counsellor and senior adviser to former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg and to Boeing's board.
Luttig’s announcement to retire follows Muilenburg’s dismissal as chief executive officer this week, after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from the crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more