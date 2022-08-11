Bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smokes inside SpiceJet plane in viral video, Scindia orders probe

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The footage shows Kataria, who has 6.3 lakh Instagram followers, smoking a cigarette in one of the SpiceJet plane's middle rows.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation, ordered an investigation on Thursday after a video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking aboard a SpiceJet aircraft surfaced on social media. The airline confirmed that the video is old and was brought to their attention in January 2022, noting that proper action was taken against Bobby at the time.

Passengers are not permitted to bring lighters on board and are not permitted to smoke on the plane. The incident occurred aboard a SpiceJet SG706 aircraft coming from Dubai to Delhi.

The airline responded by stating that the case was properly examined and that the company filed a complaint with Udyog Vihar PS in Gurugram.

The spokesperson of the airline said, “The said passenger and his co-passengers shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew were occupied with completing the on-boarding procedure. None of the passengers or crew was aware of the act.”

"The matter was referred to the Internal Committee constituted as per the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on the handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said passenger was put on a no flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022," he added.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the video after a twitter user tagged him in the post, and responded by saying, “Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour.”

Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 11, 2022

According to DGCA regulations, an airline has the authority to prohibit an 'unruly' customer for a certain amount of time if he or she breaches any regulations.

(With inputs from agency)