Bleak signs of recovery in domestic air traffic as demand remains volatile

The domestic air traffic market is witnessing bleak signs of recovery as demand continues to remain volatile.

Government data shows that the air travel demand in the first week of February stood at 14.8 lakh passengers, 28 percent down as compared to the same period a month ago.

The highest daily air traffic in February so far was witnessed on February 6 at 261,328 passengers or at 65 percent of the pre-COVID level while the weakest demand was registered on February 1 at 158,968 passengers or around 40 percent of the pre-COVID level. The highest daily air travel demand since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was recorded on November 21, 2021, at 393,245 passengers or 98 percent of the pre-COVID level.

Also Read:

"Omicron has created a serious dent for international and domestic traffic. I am looking at domestic traffic building back over the next couple of weeks. I am watching the situation on a daily basis and as soon as the health ministry permits and the situation continues to improve, we look forward to returning back to normalcy both in international and domestic sectors," civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction on February 2.

The onset of Omicron did put brakes on the aviation growth trajectory as the domestic air traffic in January stood at 64.14 lakh passengers, registering a fall of 43 percent on month and 17 percent on the year.

The highest air travel demand in January was recorded on Jan 2 at 358,856 passengers or 90 percent of the pre-COVID level while the lowest demand was witnessed on January 19 at 147,824 passengers or at 37 percent of the pre-COVID level.

While the demand for air travel has remained traditionally weak in the January-March quarter, the concerns over the Omicron variant and related restrictions have made it difficult for the airlines, thereby forcing some to cut capacity.

IndiGo, the largest airline in India with a 55 percent market share, has already announced that it will cut January-March capacity by 10-15 percent as compared to the capacity deployed in October-December.

"In response to increase in COVID cases, we have reduced our operations to stay in line with declining demand. We are expecting that our capacity deployed in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022 will be reduced by approximately 10-15 percent as compared to the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022. We think that load factors for the fourth quarter could possibly be weaker than the third quarter. We are clearly in a volatile environment, and we are reviewing our bookings and capacity deployed on a daily basis. Unfortunately, we are experiencing a bit of an unpredictable environment with traffic recovering and declining lockstep with the covid cases," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in the post-earnings commentary on February 4.