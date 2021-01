IndiGo has announced a five-day special sale starting January 13 across domestic flights on certain select sectors, in which it is offering tickets for as low as Rs 877. The sale — the first by the budget carrier in 2021 — ends on January 17 and has been tagged ‘The Big Fat IndiGo sale’. The budget carrier put up a tweet announcing the sale.

Under the sale, a one-way Delhi to Kolkata ticket costs Rs 2,480, while you will have to shell out Rs 2,577 for a Delhi to Mumbai flight. Among the other domestic routes, Delhi to Goa would cost Rs 3,827, while the fare for Delhi to Bengaluru would be Rs 3,030.

IndiGo has also said that the discounts will be provided subject to seat availability on a particular flight. On its website, it stated: “Limited inventory is available under the Offer and therefore, discounts will be provided, subject to availability of inventory and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.”

The offer cannot be transferred or encashed later on in case a person is not able to take the said flight. It is also not applicable to IndiGo’s group bookings.

If you are a holder of HSBC or IndusInd credit cards, you can get additional cashback. While HSBC is offering 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 750 on a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000, with an IndusInd credit card you can get 12 per cent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on 12 months EMI. Even here the minimum transaction is Rs 3,000. Both these offers are valid if you book only on the IndiGo website.