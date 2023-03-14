The newly announced aircraft has garnered interest from new and existing customers for medical transport, cargo delivery, and future passenger services. This includes Air New Zealand, which intends to order three eCTOLs with an option for 20 more.

Beta Technologies is seeking the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for a fixed-wing electric airplane after receiving orders from three customers, the company announced on Tuesday.

The US-based startup has also announced plans to add a second electric aircraft to its fleet — a fixed-wing CX 300 eCTOL — that the company intends to design and test in parallel with its Alia-250 eVTOL aircraft.

The privately-held startup sees certification of the CX 300 — a conventional takeoff and landing version of its Alia 250 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft — as a path to introduce an electric aircraft into US airspace under existing regulations, Chief Executive Kyle Clark told.

"It's a step-by-step pragmatic approach," Clark said. "We can deal in one step with the introduction of electric propulsion, and then in the next step, the introduction of vertical capabilities, and then the next step, the introduction of passenger service.”

With the FAA’s decision last spring to change how winged eVTOL aircraft would be certified, eVTOL developers like Beta are waiting on the aviation authority to finalize special federal aviation regulations (SFARS) for operations and pilot training — expected to be ready sometime in 2024.

Bristow Group, a helicopter service provider that has previously ordered eVTOL aircraft from Beta, has placed an order for up to 50 CX 300 electric planes, Beta said. United Therapeutics placed an order for an unspecified number of CX 300s, with plans to use them to transit medical equipment and transplantable organs.

The newly announced aircraft has garnered interest from new and existing customers for medical transport, cargo delivery, and future passenger services. This includes Air New Zealand, which intends to order three eCTOLs with an option for 20 more.

As the air transport industry works to lower carbon emissions, electric "air taxis" are seen as a potential game-changer that would allow airlines and other companies to shuttle people and goods by air over short distances.

Late last year, the FAA issued airworthiness criteria for Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, two of Beta's competitors in the eVTOL space. Joby has said it plans to start commercial air taxi services in 2025 after receiving FAA certification.

Clark believes the conventional CX 300 provides "an easier path to certification" because it can be certified under the FAA's existing rules for airplanes. The company applied for certification in November, with a target date of 2025.

If successful, Beta can reuse much of the data to certify its eVTOL Alia aircraft, which uses the same airframe, batteries and propulsion system, Clark said.

Beta’s plans to produce and certify its CX 300 come after more than two years of flight testing using its Alia-250 in eCTOL mode. The aircraft flew over 35,400 kilometres and completed a milestone cross-country flight last year, covering a round trip of around 3,700 km from Plattsburgh, New York, to Bentonville, Arkansas, with stops along the way to recharge.

