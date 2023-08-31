CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsBengaluru airport postpones international operations relocation to Terminal 2, flyers complain

Bengaluru airport postpones international operations relocation to Terminal 2, flyers complain

Earlier in the day, Bangalore International Airport Limited said that the operations will be shifted starting August 31, 2023.   

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 31, 2023 9:53:32 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Bengaluru airport postpones international operations relocation to Terminal 2, flyers complain
Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, announced on Wednesday that the relocation of all international flight operations to Terminal 2 has been postponed. Earlier in the day, BIAL said that the operations will be shifted starting August 31, 2023.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bengalurukempegowda international airport

Recommended Articles

View All
DGCA conducting technical evaluation of two incidents involving IndiGo planes

DGCA conducting technical evaluation of two incidents involving IndiGo planes

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

UK air traffic control turmoil caused by 'incorrect' flight data

UK air traffic control turmoil caused by 'incorrect' flight data

Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Interglobe Aviation shares fall amidst widening crude spreads and potential ATF price increase

Interglobe Aviation shares fall amidst widening crude spreads and potential ATF price increase

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

UK air-traffic system scrambles for recovery after unexpected shutdown

UK air-traffic system scrambles for recovery after unexpected shutdown

Aug 29, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X