Bengaluru airport postpones international operations relocation to Terminal 2, flyers complain

Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, announced on Wednesday that the relocation of all international flight operations to Terminal 2 has been postponed. Earlier in the day, BIAL said that the operations will be shifted starting August 31, 2023.
