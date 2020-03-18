  • SENSEX
Before coronavirus wreaked havoc, India air passenger traffic grew 9% in February

Updated : March 18, 2020 12:48 PM IST

All airlines witnessed a higher load factor in February, primarily due to promotional fares launched by them.
SpiceJet achieved the highest passenger load factor, or capacity utilisation, at 93 percent in February as compared to 91.5 percent in January.
While air travel demand had been decent until February, March traffic data is expected to be severely impacted by weak travel demand due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
