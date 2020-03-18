Before coronavirus wreaked havoc, India air passenger traffic grew 9% in February

Air passenger traffic in India rose by 9 percent year-on-year in February to 12.4 million passengers, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

All airlines witnessed a higher load factor in February, primarily due to promotional fares launched by them, the regulator said.

SpiceJet achieved the highest passenger load factor, or capacity utilisation, at 93 percent in February as compared to 91.5 percent in January. IndiGo's capacity utilisation also rose to 88.3 percent from 87.8 percent in the month prior and that of GoAir was up at 90.5 percent in February from 88.7 percent in January.

National carrier Air India's capacity utilisation improved to 81.9 percent as compared to 78 percent earlier. The airlines from the Tata Sons umbrella also witnessed a rise in capacity utilisation with Vistara at 88 percent and AirAsia India at 83.6 percent.

In terms of market share, IndiGo continued to retain the lion's share of the Indian aviation space at 48 percent followed by SpiceJet at 15.3 percent, Air India at 12 percent and GoAir at 10 percent. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, had 6.7 percent market share at the end of February, while its sister company AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia, accounted for 7.3 percent of the Indian aviation market.

In terms of punctuality, AirAsia India was the most punctual airline with on-time performance of 83.4 percent. IndiGo was the second-most punctual carrier with punctuality rate of 81.6 percent. GoAir, which was the most punctual airline for 14 months in a row until December 2019, came in third at 78.6 percent.

At the other end of the spectrum, Air India was the least punctual at 51 percent.

While air travel demand had been decent until February, March traffic data is expected to be severely impacted by weak travel demand due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

GoAir on March 16 announced that it will be suspending International operations until April 15 and also said that airlines have asked for government support to keep them afloat.