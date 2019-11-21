#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Be a smart traveller: These 10 tips will make your air travel easier during foggy winter

Updated : November 21, 2019 08:34 PM IST

Make sure your airline has your mobile number, not your travel agent’s, on your reservation for alerts and notices.
A comparison at the four private airports during last winter shows that you cannot equate reputation with on-time performance.
Be a smart traveller: These 10 tips will make your air travel easier during foggy winter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV