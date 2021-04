As nearly 10 countries have either restricted air travel from India or heavily advised against it, the question of already booked tickets is on the minds of many customers. India has seen record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers recording 3,32,348 new cases and 2,247 deaths on April 22.

Many countries might soon follow the footsteps of Dubai, the UK, Canada, New Zealand and Hong Kong among others those which have temporarily restricted air travel from India. The precautionary move comes not just as a result of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases but the growing presence of COVID-19 mutant variants, including double mutations and even triple mutations in many patients.

Thankfully for many passengers, the flight restrictions were not effective immediately. In cases like the UAE flights will be halted from April 24 for a period of 10 days. As the period of suspension is subject to review and can be increased if the situation calls for it, passengers have been asked to contact their airlines for further details.

Different airlines have taken different approaches in handling the newly imposed restrictions. Here's what airlines are offering:

The airline said passengers "booked to fly with us during this period will be able to reschedule their tickets once the restrictions are lifted."

#FlyAI : 𝐂𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 In view of the restrictions announced by Regulatory Authority of Canada,flts to Vancouver & Toronto are cancelled: Vancouver 25th Apr-21st May'21 Toronto 24th Apr-22nd May'21 Further information on waivers & refund will be updated shortly. — Air India (@airindiain) April 23, 2021

Air Vistara

The full-service airline has asked customers to contact their customer support in order to ask for a refund or to change the journey schedule. The customers can visit the Vistara website and place the request in the ‘manage booking’ section.

SpiceJet

Budget carrier has asked all customers to write directly to its customer service (refunds@spicejet.com) for processing of refunds for the already booked tickets.

GoAir and Indigo Airlines

Similar to Vistara, flyers using GoAir and Indigo Airlines have asked their customers to contact customer support or use the manage bookings feature on their websites to get refund or reschedule the ticket.

Emirates

Under the ‘keep your ticket’ option, Emirates passengers can fly within 36 months from the date of the original booking or request a refund. The airline has also asked its passengers to use the ‘manage booking’ feature on the website to reschedule their flights.

Etihad Airways

Travel Alert: Effective 25 April 2021, all flights from India to the UAE have been suspended for a period of 10 days. Visit https://t.co/hI8kzSL3Bv to manage your booking. — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 22, 2021

Flydubai

A few other airlines meanwhile have given options of refunds and rescheduling of journey to their passengers but specific details about booked tickets are yet to be shared by many flight operators.

However, as only outbound flights remain restricted, passengers can still fly to India, even as many countries put out travel advisories and caution against travelling to India currently. The Center for Disease Control in the US has issued an advisory for its citizens to avoid travelling to India.

If the airlines feel that passenger loads are not enough or if the journey poses a threat to its crew airlines may soon restrict flights coming back to India as well.