Moscow flight bomb threat: Azur Air plane with 244 aboard lands safely in Goa

The chartered Russian flight made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport on Tuesday after an email claimed there was a bomb on board the Goa-bound flight.

The Russian airline Azur Air, which made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport on Tuesday, January 10, due to a false report of a bomb on board, has now safely touched down at Goa, informed the Russian Consulate General in Mumbai.

The aircraft had 236 passengers and eight crew members when clearance was given for it to land at Jamnagar airport. An earlier email threat claimed there was a bomb on board the flight bound for Goa.

In addition to alerting the Russian embassy about the event, airport officials sealed off the area and conducted a nearly nine-hour long security examination of the aircraft.

"The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about an alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," the Russian Embassy had said in a statement.

Earlier, a team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also joined the exercise to sanitise the aircraft of Azur Air. “We received inputs from the Central government agencies that Azur Air had received an email claiming there was a bomb on board its Goa-bound flight,” an officer of the ATS had said.