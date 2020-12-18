Aviation Ayodhya airport to be ready for 20-seater aircraft in first phase Updated : December 18, 2020 04:09 PM IST The airport at Ayodhya is being seen as one of the priority areas by the state government as the ancient city holds historical and religious significance. The state government has earmarked Rs 525.92 crore for acquisition of land for the Ayodhya airport. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.