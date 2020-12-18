Ayodhya airport to be ready for 20-seater aircraft in first phase

The upcoming airport of Ayodhya will be able to handle 20-seater aircraft operations under the first phase of development, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The union civil aviation ministry is expected to undertake the development of the airport under three phases, sources added.

In September 2020, the state government of Uttar Pradesh had requested the Airports Authority of India to develop the airport for operation of 180-200 seater aircraft in the first phase and for wide-body aircraft in the second phase.

While the state government is making efforts to establish the airport as per international standards, the union government is yet to officially grant international status to the airport which is yet to be set up.

"Declaration of an airport as an international airport depends upon the traffic potential and the demand from airlines for operation of international flights besides provision of Ground Lighting Facilities, Instrument Landing System, adequate runway length, Immigration, Health and Animal & Plant Quarantine services," union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha in a written reply on asked about an international airport at Ayodhya.

The airport at Ayodhya is being seen as one of the priority areas by the state government as the ancient city holds historical and religious significance. As the city is popularly known to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet cleared a proposal in November to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport.

The state government has earmarked Rs 525.92 crore for acquisition of land for the airport. The land acquisition process is being carried out by the District Magistrate, Ayodhya and Airports Authority of India is expected to construct, develop and operate the airport.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has recently developed several regional airports which have the potential to attract significant traffic. One among them is Kushinagar airport. The airport was declared as international Airport to cater the requirement of Buddhist pilgrims.

Kushinagar airport is likely to get 3C licence by the end of December, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. This means that the airport will be able to handle aircraft with seating capacity of 30-80 seats.

