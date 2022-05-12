Domestic airline SpiceJet and private sector lender Axis Bank have launched a co-branded credit card, which offers a host of privileges and benefits to flyers. Powered by Visa, the credit card comes in two variants — SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and Voyage Black.

Flyers will be able to enjoy a superlative travel experience through SpiceClub, which is the airline’s frequent flyer programme, SpiceJet said.

Axis Bank and SpiceJet hope to expand their reach to customers in tier 2 and 3 cities with the card and also cash in on the soaring demand for flights. Domestic airlines have witnessed a surge in bookings in recent weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic weakened in India.

After coming to a grinding halt in 2020 due to the pandemic, passenger traffic in India is on the way to a robust recovery. A total of 10.5 million passengers travelled in domestic flights in April 2022, which is only 5 percent less than in April 2019. The deficit was 7 percent in March, Mint reported.

According to estimates by ratings agency ICRA, international air traffic in April crossed pre-COVID levels at 1.9 million passengers.

Customers can earn rewards by using the SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and Voyage Black cards while booking flights and add-ons. With the Voyage Black credit card, customers can earn benefits up to 7 percent. There is no limitation on the redemption of earned points on the card. Each cardholder will get exclusive membership to the SpiceClub. Apart from this, the cards also offer special benefits such as priority check-in, complimentary or discounted add-ons while travelling, SpiceMax upgrade, preferred seat selection and complimentary meal.