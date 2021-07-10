Aviation weekly wrap: Jyotiraditya Scindia to pilot civil aviation, air travel demand up

The second quarter of the current financial year has kicked off with an important set of developments for the civil aviation sector of India. There is a new man in charge at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia assumed charge as the union minister for civil aviation on July 9. The move was part of the mega Cabinet reshuffle in which 43 new ministers have taken the oath. The outgoing aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri is now in charge of the ministries for petroleum and urban development. Now, the aviation ministry also has a minister of state, a position that has become operational again after two years. As a result, General VK Singh will now be the second-in-command at the civil aviation ministry. He is also the minister of state for the ministry for road, transport and highways.

Scindia, who also represents the young blood in the Modi Cabinet, has started preparing himself to handle the sector which is in desperate need of a facelift after witnessing severe headwinds since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several presentations on different aspects of Indian aviation are lined up through the weekend and the coming week. For now, there is good news and not-so-good news for Scindia in the civil aviation sector. He joins at a time when green shoots are visible in the domestic demand with daily air passenger traffic rising to around 45 percent of pre-pandemic levels in early July from 17 percent of pre-COVID traffic in April. In addition, daily flights have also risen to nearly 1,500 now from the lows of around 950 in April.

On the other hand, there are challenges that await Scindia. First and foremost is the completion of Air India divestment, followed by the divestment of Pawan Hans, privatisation of airports, and negotiating a balance among diverse views from airlines on restrictions on domestic flights and fares. Then, there are also long pending demands from all stakeholders ranging from bringing aviation turbine fuel under the Goods and Services Tax regime to creating more infrastructure and enhancing air connectivity.

However, the past week has brought positive indications for the sector as confidence in air travel is on the rise. The number of daily domestic passengers has risen to 1,74,905 passengers on July 4 via 1,467 flights from 1,31,115 passengers on 1,283 flights on June 30. The ascending trend has also resulted in the government expanding domestic aviation capacity to 65 percent July 5 onwards from 50 percent earlier.