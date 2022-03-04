0

Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor to take charge as Jet Airways CEO

By Anu Sharma   IST (Updated)
Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the new proposed promoter of Jet Airways, has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO of the airline.

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the new proposed promoter of Jet Airways, has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline, the consortium said on Friday.
Kapoor, who is currently President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, will join Jet Airways from April 4, 2022. He is an aviation veteran and has also held position of chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara from 2016 until 2019.
During Kapoor’s tenure, Vistara, a TATA - Singapore Airline Joint Venture grew from 9 aircraft and 40 flights a day to 38 aircraft and over 200 flights a day. All of Vistara’s revenue generating and customer facing functions, as well as strategy, network planning, marketing, loyalty, inflight services, ground services, and product development reported up to him, the consortium said in a statement.
Before Vistara, Kapoor led SpiceJet in 2014-2015 as its COO and de facto CEO from November 2013 until October 2015, shepherding the airline through a period of record high oil prices and a cash crunch, the statement added.
Kapoor, a Wharton MBA, started his airline career with Northwest Airlines (now merged with Delta) in the US in 1997, where he worked in finance and corporate planning.
Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said “Sanjiv is a people’s person and has all qualities of a great leader. I am certain he will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India. Sanjiv is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together.”
Accepting his role as Jet Airways CEO, Kapoor said, even though the airline has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers who miss it every day and can’t wait for it to take to the skies again.
“Working together with a very strong team of experienced aviation professionals that is being put together by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, I look forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age,” he added.
Jet Airways had to shut its operations in April 2019 due to severe financial crisis. Afterwards, the airline underwent corporate insolvency resolution process under the Indian Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code from June 20, 2019, until June 22, 2021. As per orders of the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench, the resolution plan for Jet Airways submitted by the Jalan Kalrock Consortium was approved.
First Published:  IST
Tags
